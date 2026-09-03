Kyiv drone attack injures six – mayor

Six people were injured by UAV debris in Kyiv; four of the injured have been hospitalized, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"There are already six victims in the capital. Medical personnel have hospitalized four of the injured," he said on Telegram on Thursday.

As of 17:10 on Thursday, September 3, four people were known to have been injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian strikes, including a 12-year-old child.

According to Klitschko, debris fell near a roadway and at another location in Holosiivsky district. Debris from the UAV also fell onto the roadway in Darnytsky district and into the yard of a private residential building in Sviatoshynsky district.