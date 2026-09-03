Ukrainian air defence downs Geran-5 drones near Kyiv for second day running – Beskrestnov

For the second day in a row, Ukraine’s air defense forces have been shooting down Geran-5 missiles in Kyiv area that the enemy is launching from a distance of 400 kilometers, according to Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, an adviser to the President of Ukraine.

"On the positive side, our air defense systems are shooting them down. On the negative side, the enemy is producing them, using them, and will obviously continue to use them," Beskrestnov said on his Telegram channel.

He added that jet interceptors will not be effective against Geran-5.