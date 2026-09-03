Zelenskyy: India has clear position on need to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Kyiv.

"We’re grateful to India for wanting to end this unjust war — Russia’s war against Ukraine. This time definitely shouldn’t be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India’s clear position," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram Thursday.

Russia launched jet-powered Shaheds — built with Iranian help — toward the capital yet again during the minister’s visit, Zelenskyy said.

"Thanks to our combat aviation, the delegation was safe, because it’s Ukrainian fighter jets that shoot down most of these drones. We hope other powerful countries of the world will also take a clear position that this war needs to end and that a reliable peace is needed," the president said.

The two sides discussed the situation in the Black Sea, including existing threats to civilian shipping.

"We agree that it’s absolutely unacceptable to block food supplies to regions where this is very sensitive and people depend on these sea routes. Russia’s actions aimed at blocking our ports, our food corridor and our supply chains are causing serious disruption to global relations," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed the need to work together to guarantee security.