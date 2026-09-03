Zelenskyy: Prototype interceptors already developed to counter jet-powered drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which participants discussed speeding up production of fast interceptor drones to counter jet-powered Shaheds.

"Ukraine has manufacturers capable of carrying out this task. Prototypes have been developed, and work is underway to bring this new weapon up to the necessary level of effectiveness," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram Thursday.

Participants at the meeting also discussed in detail bringing business into the production, supply and calibration of certain types of air defense systems, with specific deadlines and tasks set for each area, the president said.

"The overall goal is to bring our defense industry, together with our work with partners, to a level that gives Ukraine sufficient quality and quantity of fast interceptor drones and cheap missiles to guarantee protection as the Russians ramp up production of their own fast attack systems," he said.

Zelenskyy also said Ukrainian intelligence has information on Russia’s plans, and that corresponding resources are being directed toward countering this threat.

"We will also act asymmetrically. The relevant operations have been approved," the president added.