Ukraine hits Russian Kasta radar in occupied Zaporizhia region – General Staff

Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces has confirmed a strike on a Russian Kasta radar station during attacks on Sept 1.

"Objective control has confirmed that attack drones struck the radar antenna and the equipment vehicle of the Kasta radar station’s radar unit on Sept 1, 2026, in the area of Vyshneve, Zaporizhia region," the General Staff said on Telegram.

The Kasta-2E2 (39N6) is a Russian-made mobile three-coordinate radar system used to detect and track aerial targets at low and extremely low altitudes, determine their coordinates, and transmit data to enemy air defense command posts, the General Staff said. It detects aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones, including those flying at low altitude.

Its detection range spans 5-150 km and up to 6 km in altitude; the detection range for a small drone flying at 60 meters is 30-44 km, depending on the height of the antenna mast, which can be raised to 50 meters.

"The station’s estimated cost, depending on configuration, starts at $60 million," the General Staff added.