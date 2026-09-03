Khartiia reports clearing another 4 sq km between Dvorichna, Zapadne

Troops of the 23rd R.U.H. Assault Regiment, part of the National Guard of Ukraine’s 2nd Khartiia Corps, have cleared new areas between the town of Dvorichna and the village of Zapadne (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region).

"In one area, our troops worked alongside servicemembers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade. In total, another 4 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory has been liberated," the regiment and corps said on Telegram Thursday.

As previously reported, Ukraine’s Defense Forces advanced between Zapadne and Dvorichna in late August, pushing back occupying forces and liberating more than 6 square kilometers of territory. On Aug 30, troops of the Khartiia Corps’ 23rd Separate R.U.H. Assault Regiment reported clearing another 2 square kilometers of forest in the area, driving the enemy out of prepared strongpoints.