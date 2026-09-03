Jaishankar invites Sybiha to India

Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reported that he had invited his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha to visit India to hold a joint meeting of the intergovernmental economic commission aimed at intensifying bilateral trade relations.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Jaishankar spoke at a press conference on Thursday in Kyiv.

"I invited Minister Sybiha to visit India at a convenient time for him for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, which we both co-chair," the minister recounted.

The Indian Foreign Minister emphasized that trade with the Ukrainian side covers a wide range of sectors, ranging from pharmaceuticals, food industry, and agriculture to fertilizers, engineering, chemicals, and consumer goods.

"And, naturally, over the past four years, this trade has experienced certain disruptions due to the war situation and logistical problems. At the same time, noticeable resilience is observed, and some new opportunities have emerged," the minister expressed.

He added that Ukraine possesses deep strengths and capabilities, while India is also developing at a rapid pace.