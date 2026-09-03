Banderol missile-drone destroys Nova Poshta depot in Dnipro

An employee of Nova Poshta was killed and five other staff members sustained shrapnel wounds of varying severity, and are receiving necessary medical care, after a Russian Banderol missile-drone struck a Nova Poshta depot and branch in Dnipro.

"The enemy has once again attacked civilian logistics infrastructure and taken the life of our colleague. We express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The company is in contact with the family and providing all necessary assistance," Nova Poshta said on Telegram Thursday.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing, and detailed information on the damaged cargo will be established soon, the company said.

Nova Poshta will compensate the declared value of goods destroyed in the attack and will introduce a backup logistics scheme to minimize possible delivery delays.

Earlier this week, the enemy also struck an innovative terminal in Odesa, destroying a key sorting line. The European-standard equipment cannot be repaired after the damage it sustained.

Nova Poshta’s main line of business remains express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo. The company is Ukraine’s leader in express delivery. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshnyuk and Vyacheslav Klymov.