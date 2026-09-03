Domente to replace Habicht as head of WHO's Ukraine office

Silviu Domente will head the World Health Organization’s (WHO) representation in Ukraine, replacing Dr. Jarno Habicht, who held the position for eight years.

Domente is a trained surgeon with a master’s degree in public health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, WHO’s Ukraine office told Interfax-Ukraine. He has worked in health care for more than 30 years, nearly 20 of them at WHO, and has previously headed WHO representations in Moldova, Greece and Georgia.

Alongside the new WHO representative in Ukraine, WHO will continue supporting the health care system across three key areas — response, recovery and reform — in close cooperation with Ukraine’s Health Ministry, partners and other stakeholders.