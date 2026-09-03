Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Domente to replace Habicht as head of WHO's Ukraine office

1 min read
Add as source
Domente to replace Habicht as head of WHO's Ukraine office

Silviu Domente will head the World Health Organization’s (WHO) representation in Ukraine, replacing Dr. Jarno Habicht, who held the position for eight years.

Domente is a trained surgeon with a master’s degree in public health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, WHO’s Ukraine office told Interfax-Ukraine. He has worked in health care for more than 30 years, nearly 20 of them at WHO, and has previously headed WHO representations in Moldova, Greece and Georgia.

Alongside the new WHO representative in Ukraine, WHO will continue supporting the health care system across three key areas — response, recovery and reform — in close cooperation with Ukraine’s Health Ministry, partners and other stakeholders.

#silviu_domente #who
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT