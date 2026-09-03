Sybiha: new dynamics in peace efforts expected, stay tuned for news

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha expressed his belief that there would be new dynamics in peace efforts, emphasizing the importance of American participation.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Sybiha spoke at a press conference with Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. He stressed that achieving an end to Russian aggression without the involvement of the American side was unrealistic.

He noted that President Zelenskyy had recently held a conversation with the American negotiating team, adding that regular contact was maintained with members on their side. Sybiha stated that this dialogue had not been interrupted, recommending that people stay tuned for news.

The heads of foreign affairs agencies discussed the peace process and opportunities for India’s involvement in it. Sybiha emphasized that Prime Minister Modi had recently stated in Putin’s presence that it was time to end the endless war, adding that Ukraine supported this position, was ready to end the war, had realistic proposals, and that it was time to move to diplomacy.

The ministers also discussed prospects for developing technological cooperation. Sybiha noted that India was a global technological power, while Ukraine, as a result of the war, was among world leaders in innovative technologies, including security technologies.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted that Ukraine viewed India as an important partner and expected "further support for the principles of the UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, freedom of navigation, and international law" on its part.

He emphasized that in Ukraine there had been no vacations or pauses, and Kyiv expected a renewal of the political and diplomatic phase in many of the world’s capitals.

Sybiha concluded that they were fighting for their land and for a just peace, adding that he believed they would see new dynamics in peace efforts with the return of this active, political and diplomatic phase in many global capitals.

The head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry also reported that he had discussed with his Indian counterpart the security situation in the Black Sea, freedom of navigation, and global food security. Sybiha stated that the blocking of vital supply routes for Ukrainian food threatened millions of people worldwide with hunger and crisis, expressing gratitude to India for its attention and joint efforts to address the issue.