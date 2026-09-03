GUR claims targeted disinformation campaign launched to discredit military intelligence

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that a targeted disinformation campaign is currently underway to discredit Military Intelligence and GUR combat units.

"To implement the campaign, its organizers plan to engage media, bloggers, and Telegram channels with questionable reputations, including for financial reward. We urge the public to trust only verified official sources of information. We also appeal to media, journalists, and bloggers: if you are contacted with proposals to publish and disseminate unverified, dubious data, immediately report it to law enforcement authorities," the statement on its Telegram channel reads.

GUR emphasized that Ukrainian Military Intelligence and GUR combat units continue to protect the freedom and dignity of the state in the war against the occupiers, executing all assigned combat and special tasks to repel Russian aggression.