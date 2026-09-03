Director of assisted reproduction clinic shot in Kyiv, hospitalized in critical condition – police

The director of a capital assisted reproduction clinic was shot at point-blank range in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv near the entrance to the medical facility at around 10:00 on Thursday, but survived, Kyiv police reported.

It was preliminary established that the offender fired more than 20 shots at the 71-year-old man, who had just stepped out of his car, noting that the victim was hospitalized in grave condition. Measures are currently underway to apprehend the individual involved in the crime, and a special police operation remains ongoing.

Law enforcement officers are establishing all circumstances and the motive for the crime. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 2 of Art. 15 and Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted premeditated murder).

Earlier, police reported that a special operation was being conducted in Kyiv to apprehend an armed criminal following a shooting in Sviatoshynsky district. At that time, one victim was known to be receiving medical care from doctors. Personnel from the territorial and main police departments were alerted, and additional police forces, including fighters from the KORD special unit, were deployed.