A deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was tasked with preparing an assassination attempt against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition movement who was due to arrive in Ukraine; however, the conflict situation that led to a shooting during investigative actions is absolutely unacceptable, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated.

"As part of systematic counter-sabotage work, the SBU worked to prevent a murder commissioned by the FSB of the Russian Federation that was planned for the Independence Day of our state. The Security Service of Ukraine received the relevant information through operational channels," the SBU reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday regarding the situation in Kyiv between SBU and the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine personnel.

The agency emphasized that contacts between the deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps of the International Legion of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine of Ukraine and the special services of the Russian Federation were exposed. The SBU stated that the individual was to prepare an assassination attempt against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition movement who was due to arrive in Ukraine at that time.

According to the report, during communication with representatives of Russian special services, this serviceman received instructions to eliminate other servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in exchange for financial reward.

"Thanks to the SBU’s proactive efforts, the preparation of the crime was stopped in a timely manner. Subsequently, a complex of counterintelligence verification measures was conducted with the participation of the specified serviceman," the Ukrainian special service noted.

The agency clarified that the individual admitted to contacts with the FSB of the Russian Federation and provided the SBU with relevant information, which allowed the Ukrainian special service to establish the entire chain of those involved in the planned crime.

The SBU stated that it documented correspondence with an FSB representative on the suspect’s phone.

It noted that considering the serviceman’s admission of contacts with the FSB of the Russian Federation and his cooperation with the investigation, no preventive measure was applied to him.

According to the agency, while SBU officers were conducting urgent investigative actions to collect and record evidence of the criminal offense, an absolutely unacceptable conflict situation arose that led to a shooting.

The SBU noted that this should definitely not have happened.

As clarified by the SBU, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is currently investigating the incident.

The Security Service reported that it was providing maximum assistance to the investigation for an objective and impartial establishment of all circumstances surrounding the event.

Interfax-Ukraine sources in law enforcement agencies clarified that Akhmed Zakayev was one of the leaders of the Russian opposition movement whom the FSB of the Russian Federation intended to eliminate through the RDK servicemen, noting that he had arrived in Ukraine for Independence Day.

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, thwarted a terror attack prepared by the Russian FSB against a leader of the Russian opposition movement who had arrived in Kyiv on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day.

The SBU and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported the detention of servicemen from a unit of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and that injuries occurred during the operation.

They reported that SBU officers were conducting urgent investigative actions to collect and record evidence, adding that during a search at one of the addresses, a group of individuals launched an armed attack on the SBU operational-investigative team in an attempt to prevent investigative actions. They noted that injuries were sustained among those who resisted, the attackers were detained, and initial investigative actions established that the detainees belonged to a unit of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Weapons and documents were seized from the detainees. A pre-trial investigation was initiated regarding threats and attempts on the lives of law enforcement officers.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that accountability and personnel decisions regarding heads of special services must follow, alongside internal investigations within the SBU and the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine following the special operation in Kyiv.