Special operation ongoing in Kyiv after shooting in Sviatoshynsky district, 1 wounded

A special police operation to apprehend an armed criminal is ongoing in Kyiv on Thursday, with reports of one person injured, the Ukrainian capital’s police reported on Telegram.

Law enforcement officers received a report of a shooting in Sviatoshynsky district on Thursday morning, noting that one victim was currently known to have been injured and was receiving medical assistance from doctors.

According to police, personnel from the territorial and main police departments were alerted. Additional police forces, including fighters from the KORD special unit, were also involved in the search and apprehension of the suspect.