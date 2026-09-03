Zelenskyy reports destruction in 13 regions due to overnight Russian attacks

Attacks by Russian occupiers on Thursday night caused destruction in 13 regions of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram that necessary services continued to work in Odesa at the site where a drone struck a residential high-rise building, noting that due to damage to apartments from the 10th to the 17th floors, 17 people were known to have been injured, including three children. He reported that work to eliminate the consequences of the strike continued in Obukhiv and Boryspil districts of Kyiv region, adding that a specific number of State Emergency Service rescuers were fighting a fire at a pharmaceutical company warehouse. He noted that strikes also targeted Nikopol, Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhia, and Khmelnytsky, with destruction reported across 13 regions during that night alone.

He noted that in many cities and communities across Ukraine, air alerts practically never ceased due to the threat of Russian jet-powered drones, emphasizing that the enemy had not taken a vacation, had found a new escalation, and did not plan to slow its momentum.

The president stated that there was a need to accelerate European production of defense systems, primarily anti-missile and anti-drone air defense. He added that Europe could be self-sufficient and strong, noting that a great deal had already been done toward that end in recent years, and emphasizing that only in that way could it protect itself and its way of life. He reported that they worked daily with partners on new defense packages.