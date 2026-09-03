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Russian airstrike damages URCS office in Kherson

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Russian airstrike damages URCS office in Kherson
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

As a result of Russian shelling, the office of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Kherson was damaged.

"On the night of September 1, at around midnight, an airstrike in Kherson damaged the building housing the Kherson City Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," the URCS reported on Facebook.

As a result of Russian attack, the organization's property was damaged. URCS employees and volunteers were not injured.

The organization noted that even under conditions of constant danger, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues working to support people affected by the war.

#kherson #urcs
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