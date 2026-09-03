KNU Red Building wall to be restored in 2027 – vice-rector

The wall of the main building of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv will be restored by the winter of 2027, reported Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Oleksandr Rozhko.

Rozhko wrote on Facebook that the wall was not simply a fence, but a historical monument of national importance and part of Kyiv’s cultural heritage. He noted that in October 2022, it was damaged by a missile strike, adding that since June 2026, the first phase of work had been underway, with the design organization developing a restoration project to be approved by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, a stage planned for completion by November 2026.

According to him, in the spring of 2027, when favorable weather conditions for restoration work arrive, the university will proceed directly to rebuilding the wall, with completion scheduled tentatively for the fall of the same year.

The vice-rector also reported that they had managed to repair and secure the central entrance to the main building in time for the start of the academic year, which had also been damaged as a result of the Russian shelling in 2022, noting that it had been partially closed for a long time due to the risk of falling facade fragments and injury.

He emphasized that the objective was to preserve authenticity, restore lost elements, and ensure that the complex of historical KNU buildings continued to serve future generations for many years to come.

As reported, a photograph featuring a view of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv by Oleksandr Ryzhkov won second place in the world’s largest international photo contest of cultural heritage monuments, "Wiki Loves Monuments 2024."