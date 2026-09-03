Two Ukrainians injured in explosion of unknown object in Augsburg, Germany

Two citizens of Ukraine – a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old young man – sustained minor injuries as a result of an explosion of an unknown object that occurred on the morning of September 2 in Augsburg (Germany), the official representation of the Bavarian Police reported on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement officers, at around 03:15, an unknown object exploded in the area of Bahnhofstraße. As a result of the explosion, both victims suffered acoustic trauma – injuries from the blast wave.

"As part of measures around the scene of the event, at around 08:30, a suspicious object was found in the station tunnel at Augsburg Central Station. In this connection, the entire central station was cordoned off and train traffic was suspended. With the involvement of a dog trained to search for explosives and specialists from Bavarian State Criminal Police Office, it was ultimately established that the object did not pose a danger," the report says.

Police deployed significant forces at the scene and, with the support of specialists from the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office, launched an investigation. The area around the scene was cordoned off over a large area.