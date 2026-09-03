Sybiha: Ukraine expects partner assistance for winter in equipment, funds

On the eve of the winter period, Ukraine presented a priority package of energy needs to international partners and counts on assistance with equipment and funds, reported Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

"Certainly, winter, energy. I presented a priority package of needs. We discussed the capabilities of each country present at the table regarding how it can help us on the eve of winter. And here too, I am confident in that help, that it will come to us both in equipment and in funds," Sybiha said on the air of the national telethon "United News" following the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Gymnich format.

According to the minister, support for the Ukrainian budget and the state budget deficit were also discussed during the meeting.

"We talked about budget support, about this budget deficit, about the need to find, among other things, non-standard solutions, creative solutions to allow us to obtain this macro-financial stability, to allow us to finance our military, our army, buy drones, contract drones," he noted.

Sybiha reported that Ukraine has already received confirmation from several countries regarding support decisions that should be formalized in the near future.

"I have confirmation from several countries about decisions that will be formalized in the short term. But they exist. I have also already reported this to the President of Ukraine," the head of the MFA said.