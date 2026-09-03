22nd EU sanctions package will be very destructive for Russia's economy – Sybiha

Ukraine and its partners discussed the parameters of the EU’s 22nd sanctions package against Russia at an informal "Gymnich" format meeting of EU foreign ministers, which Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said "will be very destructive" for the Russian economy.

"We’re going to adjust the practice of having pauses between major sanctions packages. By the way, we also discussed the 22nd package today, which will be very destructive for the Russian economy. And we already know its parameters," Sybiha said on the national telethon "Yedyni Novyny."

The meeting also discussed the need to avoid long pauses between the introduction of major sanctions packages, the minister said.

He explained that this approach should prevent Russia from using the gaps between sanctions decisions to adapt to new restrictions: "So in this time interval, in order not to give Russia a pause to adapt, we need to keep outweighing it with new sanctions packages each time."