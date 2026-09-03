Air defense downs 135 of 163 Russian targets, hits recorded at 15 locations

On the night of Thursday, Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized 135 Russian targets, but hits were recorded at 15 locations and falling debris at four, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, 135 targets were shot down/suppressed by air defense: 135 Russian UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered), Gerbera, and other types of drones," the report says.

In total, on the night of September 3 (from 18:00 on September 2), Russia attacked with 163 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (about half being jet-powered), S8000 Banderol, Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske in occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned system units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, and falling debris from downed targets was recorded at 4 locations.