Zelenskyy: First airlines begin cancelling flights to Russian airports over drone threat

Ukraine has received information that the first airlines have begun canceling flights to Russian airports following the announcement of a drone threat in Russian airspace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are receiving reports that the first airlines have begun to cancel flights to Russian airports following our announcement regarding the drone threat, which objectively exists in Russian airspace," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

According to him, this decision is "the right and entirely logical response to the facts on the ground," given the war that, he said, Russia does not want to end.

"We must protect lives. Ukraine has already officially informed international organizations and partners about the real situation in Russian airspace," the president said.

On September 1, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is warning every airline that uses Russian airspace, as well as all those using key Russian airports, that Russian airspace is becoming completely unsafe, while emphasizing that Ukraine poses no threat to civil aviation.