Zelenskyy on 'special operation in Kyiv:' Accountability needed, incl personnel decisions by special service chiefs

There must be accountability and personnel decisions by the heads of the special services, as well as internal investigations within the SBU and the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense following today’s special operation in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Regarding today’s utterly shameful situation between certain units of the SBU and the Main Intelligence Agency, which took place in Kyiv, we spoke with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. The Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigations will get to the bottom of all the details: all testimonies and statements from those involved in this incident will be verified, and the entire situation will be examined step by step," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

"There must be accountability, including personnel decisions by the heads of the special services regarding those involved in what happened, and there must be internal investigations in both agencies," the head of state said.

He added that in Ukraine, "it is permissible to fire only at Russian occupiers in defense of Ukraine." "No other exchange of fire will ever be viewed by our state as something that anyone is permitted to do," Zelenskyy said.

As previously reported, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Agency of the State Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, foiled a terrorist attack that the Russian FSB was planning against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition movement, who had arrived in Kyiv to mark our country’s Independence Day.

The SBU and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported the detention of service members from one of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as injuries sustained during the operation.

"SBU officers were conducting urgent investigative actions to collect and secure evidence. During a search at one of the addresses, a group of individuals carried out an armed attack on the SBU’s operational-investigative team. They attempted to obstruct the investigative actions… As a result of the incident, some of those who resisted were injured. The attackers were detained. Initial investigative actions established that the detainees belong to one of the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement reads.

Weapons and documents were seized from the detainees. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into threats against and attempts on the lives of law enforcement officers.