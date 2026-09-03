HACC imposes bail of UAH 15 mln on Stupak as precautionary measure

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) imposed a bail of UAH 15 million on chairman of the board of the state-owned Sens Bank Oleksiy Stupak, thereby partially granting a motion by a detective from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to keep him in custody.

The investigating judge announced the relevant operative part of the ruling on Wednesday.

The bail may be paid by Stupak himself or by another individual or legal entity into a HACC deposit account. The funds must be deposited no later than five days from the date the pretrial measure was imposed.

The court also ordered Stupak not to leave Kyiv or Kyiv region without permission from the investigator, prosecutor, or court; to appear when summoned by NABU investigators; and to report any change of residence.

In addition, he must refrain from communicating with officials designated by the court and other individuals involved in the criminal proceedings, must not visit the premises of Sens Bank, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), and the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine; surrender his documents required for travel abroad for safekeeping; and wear an electronic monitoring device.

The court set the duration of these obligations imposed on Stupak at two months.

The ruling may be appealed to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court within five days. The court will announce the full text of the decision on September 7 at 1530.

As previously reported, a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) requested that Stupak be placed in pretrial detention, with an alternative bail of UAH 150 million.

As part of the NABU and SAPO operation "Forrest Gump," law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the payment of UAH 150 million in bail for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. Sens Bank appears in the investigation materials, as some of the relevant transactions were conducted through its accounts.

Earlier, on September 2, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny announced that the National Bank had determined that Stupak did not meet the qualification requirements for professional competence and had sent a request to the Cabinet of Ministers – as the owner of Sens Bank – to replace him.