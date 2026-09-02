Mudra pressures Supreme Court over Poroshenko sanctions through Cassation Court chairman Dashutin – MP

Deputy head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra exerted pressure on judges of the Administrative Cassation Court within the Supreme Court through Cassation Court's Chairman Ihor Dashutin regarding sanctions against Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, as revealed during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on investigating possible unlawful actions by officials of state authorities, other state bodies, and entities in the public sector that could have harmed Ukraine's economic security, as reported on the European Solidarity website on Wednesday.

According to Nina Yuzhanina, a member of parliament from the European Solidarity faction, in audio recordings obtained by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Mudra discussed this issue with another individual implicated in the case. "Dashutin has served as chairman of the Administrative Cassation Court since December 2025. On August 19, 2026, NABU conducted searches at his residence as part of Operation 'Themis' – simultaneously with searches at the residences of other individuals implicated in the case, in which Iryna Mudra has been notified of suspicion… The criminal case file contains recordings of conversations between Mudra and Mykytas on April 11 of this year regarding Mudra's involvement of Dashutin to influence the judges hearing Petro Poroshenko's lawsuit against Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeking to declare the decree on the imposition of sanctions unlawful," she said.

Yuzhanina called on members of the Temporary Investigative Commission to summon Dashutin to a commission hearing. She noted that, according to the law, judges cannot be summoned to TIC meetings due to their role in the administration of justice; however, Dashutin performed an administrative function in this case. "In light of the above, I propose summoning the head of the Administrative Cassation Court, Ihor Dashutin, to address questions regarding his possible use of his administrative powers to influence other judges of the Administrative Cassation Court and the course of cases in which he did not participate as a judge," she said.

As previously reported, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), at a hearing on Wednesday, upheld the pretrial detention measure imposed on the suspect in cases involving money laundering and corporate raiding (the "Forrest Gump" and "Themis"): detention with the option of bail set at UAH 20 million.

On August 19, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) released a video regarding a special operation called "Forrest Gump:" individuals who laundered UAH 150 million to pay bail for a suspect in the Midas case were exposed and charged. The group included, among others, the deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine and a former member of parliament. Later that day, Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Mudra from her position as deputy head of the President's Office.

On Thursday, August 20, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) released a second video regarding corruption involving the same high-ranking officials, titled "Themis"– exposing the illegal acquisition of real estate and corporate assets through document forgery. The former deputy head of the President's Office also appears in this episode.

Later on August 20, NABU and SAPO commented on the videos they had previously released, titled "Forrest Gump" and "Themis," which exposed corruption schemes involving high-ranking officials of the President's Office, as well as former and current members of parliament. "The criminal organization's activities, among other things, were aimed at seizing high-value real estate properties, as well as other assets of legal entities, through unauthorized interference in the operation of information (automated) networks of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, and the forgery of court decisions and documents of title," the NABU said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

NABU also said that certain members of the criminal organization, in collusion with representatives and officials of one of the state-owned banks, organized and facilitated the laundering of criminally obtained funds throughout June 2026.

"Based on the evidence obtained, NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors have served notices of suspicion to members of the criminal organization and the individuals they recruited, under Articles 255, 191, 206-2, 209, 358, and 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SAPO said in the statement.