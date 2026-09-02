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Kyiv to revise public transportation rules during alerts – Zelenskyy

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Kyiv to revise public transportation rules during alerts – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

As part of the upgrade to its warning systems, Kyiv city government will review the operating procedures for public transportation during air raid alerts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"In particular, during a yellow alert, Syretsko-Pecherska metro line will operate at full capacity. The city of Kyiv has been instructed to significantly increase the number of surface public transit vehicles to compensate for service interruptions during air raid alerts on Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska metro branch and to provide surface transit alternatives for the corresponding metro route between the stations ‘Lisova’ and ‘Dnipro,’" Zelenskyy said following a conversation with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

In addition, the curfew hours in Kyiv will be shortened.

"Authorities in other cities will be asked to review the curfew hours, taking into account the actual security needs of the population and business operations," the president added.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy announced an update to the threat alert systems in response to changes in the enemy’s tactics: two levels of threat designation (yellow and red) will be introduced. According to him, the yellow threat level will indicate drone attacks, while the red level will indicate missile threats, including the threat of ballistic attacks, as well as massive attacks.

#kyiv #zelenskyy #transportation
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