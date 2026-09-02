Zelenskyy orders clear criteria to ensure continued operation of state bodies, local authorities, businesses during drone attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed officials to consider how to ensure the functioning of state agencies, local governments, businesses, and other economic and social entities during a yellow-level threat, i.e., during drone attacks.

"The Government of Ukraine and local governments, together with the military, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, must establish clear criteria to enable the operation of government agencies, local governments, businesses, and other designated economic and social entities to continue operating during a yellow threat level," he said on Telegram following a meeting with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky dedicated to updating the threat response system in light of changes in the enemy’s tactics.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian government, together with local authorities, will update the standards for the placement of shelters in cities and communities, as well as at infrastructure facilities – in particular, mobile shelters to protect people.

"I have instructed the prime minister to prepare additional support measures for businesses that will allow for the rapid scaling up of modular shelter deployment and ensure that facilities are equipped in accordance with updated safety requirements," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy announced the introduction of a weekly audit of threat response protocols, updates to relevant measures, and consultations between the Ukrainian government, local authorities, and the business community.

According to him, the rules governing the education sector – specifically schools and kindergartens – remain unchanged.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy announced a planned update to the threat alert systems in response to changes in the enemy’s tactics – two levels for indicating specific threats (yellow and red levels) will be introduced. "Basically, the yellow level indicates a drone attack, while the red level indicates a missile threat, including the threat of ballistic attacks, as well as massive attacks," Zelenskyy said.