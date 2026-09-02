Zelenskyy: Two levels to be introduced to indicate specific threat – yellow, red levels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an update to the warning systems regarding existing threats in light of changes in the enemy’s tactics – two levels of threat designation (yellow and red) will be introduced.

Zelenskyy stated about this on Telegram on Wednesday following a conversation with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

First, the president said, the threat alert systems will be updated. "People must understand absolutely clearly what exactly they need to react to and how. Two levels of threat alerts will be introduced – yellow and red," Zelenskyy said.

The General Staff and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the government, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Emergency Service, will determine on a weekly basis which threat indicators will be classified as yellow and red alert levels.

"Generally speaking, the yellow level applies to drone incursions, while the red level applies to missile threats – including the threat of ballistic attacks – as well as massive attacks," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the audio signals for air raid alerts will also be modified to correspond to the yellow or red threat levels.

"The practice of sounding the air raid siren a second time to signal the end of the alert has now been abolished – currently, the siren is sounded only when the air raid alert is first declared. We are preparing to introduce clearer air raid warning siren signals that are differentiated by threat level," Zelenskyy added.

"The main goal of these changes is to give people and businesses in Ukraine more predictability and a better understanding of how to respond in each specific situation. I have also instructed officials to work out a clearer geographic differentiation of alerts so that alerts are issued and responses are carried out precisely in those areas where there is an objective threat," the president said.