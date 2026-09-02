Ukrainian deep strikes on Russia reached 1,900 km in Aug, hit 12 refineries - Defense Ministry

Ukraine’s Armed Forces struck 12 major Russian refineries with a combined capacity of about 100 million tonnes of oil products per year in August, with Ukrainian deep strikes reaching 1,900 km, the Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

"Up to 1,900 km - that’s how deep Ukrainian strikes reached into Russia in August," the Defense Ministry said on Telegram Wednesday.

According to the ministry, over the month Ukraine hit 12 major refineries with a combined annual capacity of about 100 million tonnes of oil products; 2 gas processing and petrochemical plants; 3 major fuel terminals and oil depots; and 2 defense industry enterprises, including the Kamensky plant, where two workshops were destroyed and four more significantly damaged.

Targets hit included Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez and Orsknefteorgsintez, located about 1,500 km from Ukraine’s state border, as well as Tobolsknefteorgsintez, about 1,900 km away.

"We are raising the cost of the war for the aggressor. Russia will pay for everything," the Defense Ministry said, summing up.