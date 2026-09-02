Klitschko: 10 injured in Kyiv in Russian attack

The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack on Wednesday has risen to 10, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"The number of injured as a result of the attack on the capital on September 2 has increased to 10. Medics hospitalized 9 of the wounded in city hospitals," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, as of 14:00, nine injured were reported. Damage was reported to a building of the National University of Food Technologies, five residential buildings, a kindergarten, and warehouses. The consequences of strikes were recorded in Holosiivsky, Sviatoshynsky, and Shevchenkivsky districts of the capital.