Injured in Dnipro after strike rises to 8, three in grave condition – regional administration

The number of people injured as a result of Wednesday’s Russian attack has risen to eight, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"The number of injured due to the enemy attack on Dnipro has risen to eight. Three people are hospitalized in grave condition. Medics assess the condition of the rest as moderate," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

No changes in the death toll were reported.

Earlier, Hanzha reported one dead and six injured as a result of Russian strikes on food warehouses of a retail network, but a severely wounded woman later died in the hospital.