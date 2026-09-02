Zelenskyy says new German military aid package being prepared

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a new military aid package from Germany, including air defense packages, is being prepared and will arrive in Ukraine already in September.

He made the announcement on Telegram Wednesday, summarizing a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whom he thanked for Germany’s support.

"Discussed with Friedrich Merz the Russian attack on the airfield in Leipzig. This is another Russian escalation, and it’s important that Germany responded. Friedrich informed me of the measures taken," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the president, he thanked Merz "for reliable German support and leadership in protecting the lives of Ukrainians - there will be new air defense packages from Germany this month."

For his part, Zelenskyy assured Merz of Ukraine’s readiness to help Germany with expertise, experience or in other areas as needed. He said teams are currently finalizing the text of the Drone Deal. "Among other things, this will certainly add capabilities to defend both Germany and Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The two sides discussed the agreement’s content and signing date and agreed to hold an in-person meeting.

According to t-online, citing German government sources, Germany is preparing new military aid for Ukraine following the drone incident near Leipzig/Halle Airport. Berlin has accused Russia of involvement in the incident and decided to boost support for Kyiv. Ukraine is expected to receive additional missiles for its IRIS-T air defense systems, which will arrive already in September 2026.