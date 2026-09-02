Rutte: Russian threat to EU will not deter allies from supporting Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte states that the danger posed by Russia to the European Union will not affect the alliance’s support for Ukraine.

Rutte said this on Wednesday in Brussels during a joint press statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The dangers posed by Russia are clear, and we are working around the clock to be ready to ensure the safety of our people. If Russia thinks that we will be divided by these threats, or if they think that we will be deterred from supporting Ukraine, they are mistaken. Our unity is unwavering. Our support for Ukraine is clear," he stated.

The NATO Secretary General recalled that during the alliance’s summit in Ankara, allies agreed to provide at least EUR 70 billion in support to Ukraine this year and the same amount next year. "The EU loan is a key element of this support; of course, support continues, including the vital air defense that Ukraine needs," Rutte added.