Number of injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 9 - data as of 2:00 p.m.

Nine people were injured in the attack on Kyiv as of 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Kyiv city prosecutor’s office press service reported.

"It has been established that on September 2, 2026, nine people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on the capital. This is data as of 2:00 p.m. A university building, five residential buildings, a kindergarten and warehouses were damaged," the prosecutor’s office said on Telegram on Wednesday.

None of the injured are university students, the statement said.

The strikes were recorded in the capital’s Holosiivsky, Sviatoshynsky and Shevchenkivsky districts, the statement added.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv city prosecutor’s office, into a war crime committed by Russian military personnel that resulted in civilian casualties (Part 1, Article 438 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the SBU’s Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region.