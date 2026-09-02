Zelenskyy removes Mudra and Dubovyk from OECD anti-bribery working group, adds Abakumov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has added Oleksandr Abakumov, head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine’s (NABU) First Main Detective Unit, to the working group tasked with developing proposals on Ukraine’s participation in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions.

The corresponding decree, No. 851 of September 2, amending decree No. 539/2022 of July 28, 2022, on the aforementioned working group, was published on the president’s website.

The decree also removes from the working group former Presidential Office deputy head Iryna Mudra and former director of the Presidential Office’s Legal Policy Directorate Viktor Dubovyk, who are suspects in money-laundering and raiding cases ("Forrest Gump" and "Femida" operations). Zelenskyy also relieved Mudra of her duties as the working group’s secretary.

The decree also removes from the OECD anti-bribery working group Taras Kachka, who served as deputy prime minister for European integration in the previous government, and NABU deputy director Polina Lysenko.

The decree takes effect on the day of its publication.