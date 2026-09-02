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Death toll in Dnipro from Russian attack rises to 2 – official

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Death toll in Dnipro from Russian attack rises to 2 – official
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Another death has been reported in Dnipro due to the enemy attack, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"Unfortunately, there are already two dead as a result of the enemy attack on Dnipro," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

He reported that a woman who suffered severe injuries passed away. Medics fought for her life until the end, but were unable to save her.

Earlier, Hanzha reported that the Russians attacked food warehouses of a retail network, at least six people were injured, and one fatality was previously known.

#russian_attack #dnipro
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