Butenko confirms Russian strike on University of Food Technologies in central Kyiv

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andriiy Butenko confirmed a Russian strike on the National University of Food Technologies in central Kyiv.

"Today during the day, Russia struck the National University of Food Technologies. University buildings were damaged. There are no casualties among students and teachers. I thank the management and staff of the educational institution who organized the educational process taking into account all safety risks," Butenko wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the new academic year had started just yesterday, and on the very second day, the enemy "despicably attacks the university."

"A strike on an educational institution is always more than damaged walls or blown-out windows. It is primarily a threat to the people who study, teach, and work here. That is why safety remains an unconditional priority for the entire education system. Air raid alerts and constant threats of shelling directly affect the organization of studies. The situation differs across regions, so pupils and students study in-person, remotely, or in a blended format," the minister wrote.

He stated that there can be no universal solution for the entire country here.

"Local government bodies, together with educational institutions, determine the optimal study format based primarily on the local security situation. We are constantly in contact with the regions and educational institutions, monitoring the situation, and ready to respond promptly to its changes," Butenko added.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian UAV struck one of Kyiv’s universities during daytime classes; no people were injured as 160 students were in a shelter.