Zelenskyy: Russians attack Kyiv university, 160 students sheltered during strike

A Russian UAV struck one of Kyiv’s universities during daytime classes; no people were injured as 160 students were in a shelter, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"Today, Russian ‘Shaheds’ hit one of the universities in Kyiv – right during class. Fortunately, the students were in a shelter – 160 students," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to reports from the Patrol Police of Kyiv, vehicular traffic in the capital is temporarily blocked on Tarasivska Street (from Saksahanskoho Street to the intersection with Hetman Pavlo Skoropadsky Street) and Mykilsko-Botanichna Street (from Pankivska Street to the intersection with Tarasivska Street). Presumably, this refers to the National University of Food Technologies, the main building of which is located at 68 Volodymyrska Street.