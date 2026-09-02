Ukrainian servicemen detained during prevention of terrorist attack against Russian opposition leader

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports the detention of servicemen from a unit of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and injuries resulting from a special operation that disrupted a Russian special services terrorist attack targeting a leader of the Russian opposition political national movement, who had arrived in Ukraine for Independence Day.

"As part of a pre-trial investigation into a terrorist act organized by the FSB of Russia, SBU employees conducted urgent investigative actions to collect and record evidence. During a search at one address, a group of individuals launched an armed attack on the SBU operational-investigative group. They attempted to obstruct investigative actions and blocked law enforcement vehicles with cars. To stop the attack and ensure the safety of participants in procedural actions, a special unit of the SBU Special Operations Center ‘Alpha’ was deployed," according to a statement on the SBU website.

According to the agency, law enforcement officers used weapons while neutralizing the armed resistance, resulting in injuries.

"As a result of the incident, there are injured among the individuals who resisted. The attackers have been detained. Initial investigative actions established that the detainees belong to one of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the report states.

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports that weapons and documents were seized from the detainees.

The department reports the initiation of a pre-trial investigation into the fact of threats and an attempt on the lives of law enforcement officers.

"All the circumstances of the event, the role of each participant are currently being established, and the issue of the final legal qualification of their actions is being resolved. Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the fact of threats and an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer. Investigative actions are ongoing," the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Earlier, the SBU reported that together with the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, they prevented a terrorist attack that the Russian FSB was preparing against a leader of the Russian opposition movement who arrived in Kyiv.