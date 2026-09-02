Klitschko: Russian morning attack injures 4 in Kyiv

Four people were injured in Kyiv due to Russian attack on Wednesday morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"Four casualties in the capital as a result of Russian attack. Medics hospitalized two injured persons, while others are receiving outpatient care," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in Shevchenkivsky district, where a UAV hit a 6-story residential building, partial destruction of the building occurred. In addition, a fire broke out nearby in a three-story building.

Fire and rescue services are working on-site.