URCS provides aid to victims of Russian air attack on Odesa

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to victims in Odesa following an overnight Russian combined air attack on the city.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross responded to the aftermath of a nighttime attack. The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in the Odesa region worked alongside other emergency services at sites affected by the attack on Odesa overnight," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers surveyed the area to identify victims, provided first aid to four people, and offered psychological first aid to those experiencing acute stress reactions.

As reported, eight people were injured as a result of the overnight Russian attack on Odesa, including one child. Two people were hospitalized. A 24-story residential building was damaged, with apartments destroyed on several floors. In nearby buildings, windows were blown out and vehicles damaged. Office buildings and two educational institutions also suffered destruction. The Russian attack once again led to the suspension of electric public transport.