Russia strikes UKRNAFTA gas station in Odesa region, causes serious damage - company CEO

A drone strike on a UKRNAFTA gas station in Odesa region caused serious damage, though no one was hurt, Ukrnafta board chairman Bohdan Kukura said.

"An enemy drone hit a UKRNAFTA gas station in Odesa region. The strike caused serious damage: the main building and canopy were effectively destroyed, and equipment was significantly damaged. Most importantly, no one was hurt," Kukura wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He stressed that Russia continues to attack civilian facilities that sustain communities’ daily life, and that such strikes have nothing to do with military targets.

"This is terror against the civilian population," Ukrnafta’s chief said, adding that the UKRNAFTA gas station network continues to operate, is restoring damaged facilities where possible, and continues to let people refuel and buy what they need on the road.

As previously reported, electric transport in Odesa stopped running on Wednesday due to a power shortage caused by a Russian attack. NPC Ukrenergo, in its daily power system update, described the power supply situation in Odesa region as the most difficult in the country.