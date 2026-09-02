Ukrzaliznytsia denies reports of possible hit on rail infrastructure in central Kyiv

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia said there have been no hits on rail infrastructure in central Kyiv as of now, and urged citizens to rely only on the railway operator’s official channels.

"We ask that you rely only on information from Ukrzaliznytsia’s official channels," the company said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

A number of Telegram channels had earlier reported a possible Russian drone attack near a railway station in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, meanwhile, reported a fire at a six-story building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district caused by a drone strike.