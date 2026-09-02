Budanov on Sept 1 shelling: Ukrainian drones, missiles will rule Russian skies

The Kremlin consciously chose the path of escalation, turning September 1 into another day of terror against Ukrainian children and civilian infrastructure, stated Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

"Guided by the right to self-defense, Ukraine will deliver a harsh and proportionate response. I fully support the decision of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russian skies are no longer safe. This is a new reality about which we officially warn international airlines, insurers, and partners. Our long-range assets will systematically strike military targets on enemy territory," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

He stated that Ukraine respects the diplomatic efforts of partners and is ready to provide targeted pauses exclusively for real steps toward ending the war. "But as long as aggression continues, Ukrainian drones and missiles will rule the Russian skies," Budanov emphasized.