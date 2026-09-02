SBU, GUR prevent FSB terrorist attack against Russian opposition leader

The Security Service of Ukraine together with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense prevented a terrorist attack that Russia’s FSB was preparing against a leader of the Russian opposition movement, the Ukrainian special service reported.

"The SBU together with GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine prevented a terrorist attack that the FSB of Russia was preparing against a leader of the Russian opposition political national movement, who arrived in Ukraine on the occasion of our state’s Independence Day," the SBU reported on Telegram.

Operational and investigative activities are ongoing.