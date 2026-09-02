Air raid alerts in Kyiv fall by more than half over week, over 80% of Banderols shot down – CCD

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko reported the interception of over 80% of Russian "Banderol" drone-missiles by Ukrainian air defense forces.

"The effectiveness of shooting down Banderols is over 80% and will grow," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

He also published an infographic of the duration of air raid alerts in Kyiv over the last six days, showing a gradual decline. In particular, while from August 27 to August 28 there were 14 air raid alerts in Kyiv totaling 13 hours and 3 minutes, from September 1 to September 2 there were ten alerts totaling 5 hours and 21 minutes.