Air defense downs 141 of 174 Russian drones; missile, UAV hits recorded at 16 locations

On Wednesday night, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 141 Russian drones, but hits by drones and missiles were recorded at 16 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 141 targets: 3 S8000 Banderol; 138 Russian UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered), Herbera, and drones of other types," the report states.

In total, overnight into September 2 (from 18:00 on September 1), Russia attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, as well as 174 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (about half being jet-powered), S8000 Banderol, Herbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones.

The downing of ballistic and air missiles was not reported.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by Russian missiles and strike UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the fall of shot-down targets (debris) at four locations. In addition, part of the enemy strike means did not reach their targets, with information regarding them currently being clarified.

Thus, the effectiveness of air defense performance on drones alone amounted to about 81%, and on all air targets, given the lack of missiles for anti-ballistic air defense systems, 79.2%.

As reported, the previous massive strike launched by Russia against Ukraine occurred overnight into June 2, when 602 out of 656 drones and 40 out of 73 missiles were neutralized, with hits recorded at 38 locations. The most massive strike was launched by Russia over the course of May 13-14 using 1,428 strike UAVs, of which air defense neutralized 1,362, bringing air defense effectiveness against UAVs to 95.38%.

The highest percentage of neutralized drones and missiles was recorded overnight into July 9, when 718 out of 729 drones and missiles launched by the occupiers were neutralized, yielding an effectiveness of about 96.9%.