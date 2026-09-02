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Klitschko: 13 injured in enemy attacks seek medical assistance in Kyiv, 3 from suburbs

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Since the beginning of the day on September 1, 13 people injured in Russian attacks have sought assistance from capital medics, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"Three of them are from the suburbs of Kyiv. 9 injured are in the city’s medical institutions," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Earlier he reported that since the beginning of the day, eight people died and eight others were injured in Kyiv. In Kyiv region, four people were killed and 14 others were injured as a result of an enemy strike.

#kyiv #russian_attack
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