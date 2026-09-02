Ukraine urges partners to allocate funds for Ukrainian drone purchases from national budgets – Defense Ministry

Ukraine is urging partners to direct funding toward additional production of Ukrainian drones and to ensure the delivery of air defense missiles before the start of winter, Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said.

"To counter Russia’s air terror and Russia’s plans to mobilize and ramp up drone production, Ukraine needs an increase in critical weapons as well as additional funding — about $27 billion. That’s why Ukraine is calling on partners to allocate funds for purchasing Ukrainian drones from national budgets, speed up disbursement of the EU loan, and resume discussions on using frozen Russian assets," the Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

Khmara also called on partners to hand over Patriot missiles from their stockpiles to counter ballistic threats, air-to-air interceptors against cruise missiles, and MANPADS munitions against jet-powered drones. Contributions to the PURL and JUMPSTART mechanisms also remain important, he said.

He stressed that the Defense Ministry, together with military leadership, is expanding projects built on asymmetric solutions, and that a war plan based on a shared vision is being prepared and will soon be presented to partners.

Ukraine is now building a win-win model with its partners, Khmara said. "Every euro invested in Ukraine’s defense is an investment in European security," he said.