Two killed, 14 injured, incl children, in Kherson since start of day – prosecutor's office

The death toll in Kherson from Tuesday's Russian attacks has risen to two, and on the first day of September, 14 civilians were wounded or injured in the city, including two children – girls aged 2 and 11 – according to Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"As of 17:30, two civilian men, aged 43 and 59, were killed as a result of Russian attacks in Kherson," the statement reads.

The attacks damaged residential buildings, a store, a church, and vehicles.

Under the procedural guidance of Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into allegations of war crimes (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As previously reported, on Tuesday morning at approximately 18:30, the occupiers attacked a civilian passenger car with an FPV drone in the Central District of Kherson; the 59-year-old driver was killed at the scene.